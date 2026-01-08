With Real Madrid defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Supercopa de España semifinals on Thursday, the final is set as they'll meet Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. It's the fourth consecutive time that the two have met in the final of this competition, and it has become a sign for who will win LaLiga over the years. In the last four editions of this tournament, the winner has gone on to win the league title, with Barcelona triumphing last campaign.

As Xabi Alonso prepares to oversee his first final as manager of Real Madrid, it's a significant moment that could turn the tide of his management of the club, which has an inconsistent start for much of the opening months. He had a successful Club World Cup, being able to integrate players into the squad and see what young players like Gonzalo Garcia and Arda Guler could do, but when the lights turned on for the LaLiga season, Alonso has seen that the task of turning Real Madrid around isn't a small job.

Injuries to key players have needed to be managed, and despite taking care of business in Champions League play, LaLiga has fallen out of Real Madrid's control, with Hansi Flick's Barcelona leading the league by four points at this stage. But even without Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and other key players of the squad, Alonso's side were able to fight through the Madrid derby.

It took help from captain Federico Valverde, whose free kick opened the scoring, but then he also assisted Rodrygo, a player who has been linked with moves away from the club due to not enough playing time. Even Antonio Rudiger, who started at center back, has been on the outskirts of Alonso's side. But when called upon, it's important for players to answer the call, and it also shows the preparation that Alonso has put his squad through, that they could weather the storm in Saudi Arabia and defeat a rival to inch closer to their first trophy under their new manager.

Now, all that stands in their way is a date with Barcelona. The last time that these sides met was in October, with Real Madrid winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, but that game needed goals from Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. With Mbappe still a doubt for the Supercopa final, Real Madrid will need more of what they got on Thursday, which in turn can help show club president Florentino Perez that Alonso is the right man for the job.

The first trophy is the hardest to secure, and in 90 minutes of soccer, Alonso could add his first as manager of Real Madrid while taking down rivals in the process.