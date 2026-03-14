It's been a good week for Real Madrid. After winning the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Manchester City in the Champions League, next up is closing the gap with Barcelona in LaLiga. And then it's on to the second leg that will take place on Tuesday in England. Alvaro Arbeloa's side will face Elche in Madrid on Saturday, a key game for the LaLiga race. Before the game, the Spanish coach spoke to the media about the upcoming fixture and the injury status of Kylian Mbappe.

"I think he is getting better every day. The progress he is making follows the plan we set when we decided to pause, after conducting all the tests with the medical services and the physical preparation department. It is clear that it also depended a lot on his daily progress, but I see him doing very well. He will not be available tomorrow, but we are confident he will be ready to travel to Manchester." Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

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How to watch Real Madrid vs. Elche, odds

Date : Saturday, March 14 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Saturday, March 14 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -311; Draw +474; Elche +694

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Andriy Lunin; Daniel Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Eduardo Camavinga, Manuel Angel, Thiago Pitarch, Arda Guler; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr.

Elche XI: Matias Dituro; Victor Chust, David Affengruber, Leo Petrot, Josan, Marc Aguado; Gonzalo Villar, Aleix Febas, Martim Neto; Andre Silva, Rafa Mir.

Prediction

The team coached by Alvaro Arbeloa needs to continue their positive week after winning the match against Manchester City on Wednesday at the Bernabeu. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Elche 0.