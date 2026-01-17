It was a difficult week for Real Madrid as the Blancos faced a defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and later decided to part ways with the manager, Xabi Alonso, who was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa on the bench of one of the biggest clubs in the world. The former Real Madrid defender started off his new spell by losing 3-2 to Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday , and on Saturday, the Santiago Bernabeu welcomed the team with whistles when the players entered the pitch for the warm-up.

The protest got even more intense later during the game, when some of the home fans in Madrid whistled the team again and targeted some of the best players including Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, who was booed intensely when he was named by the PA announcer when the lineups were announced. Later, when the first half ended 0-0, the Bernabeu erupted with more whistles that lasted until Kylian Mbappe's opening goal followed by the second and final goal of the game scored by Raul Asencio.

During the post-match interview, Arbeloa was asked about the reactions from the fans.

"I've always had a lot of respect for the Bernabeu. I've been whistled a lot too, and what makes us great is the high standards of this club. The fans know we can give much more, to be at Real Madrid's level. We haven't had a good week, and the fans have every right to whistle. Now I have to earn their affection as coach. There were whistles for me as well," he said.

The fans also chanted against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez asking for his resignation.

"I know where the noise comes from, these campaigns. They're not from people who don't like Florentino. They're from people who don't like Real Madrid. They're not going to fool me ... We Madrid fans are aware of what Florentino has done for this club," he said.

Real Madrid are currently second in the LaLiga standings with a one-point gap from Barcelona that will face Real Sociedad away on Sunday while the team coached by Arbeloa will be back at the Bernabeu on Tuesday when they will host AS Monaco for the seventh matchday of the Champions League. You can see that Real vs. Monaco clash live on Paramount+.

The Spanish giants are now seventh in the league phase table with four wins and two defeats in six games.