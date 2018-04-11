Real Madrid-Juventus ended with controversial penalty and crazy drama in final seconds and Twitter lost it
Oh man if you thought the Ronaldo takes were hot before
Real Madrid advanced in the Champions League after Ronaldo buried a clutch penalty kick in stoppage time against Juventus after Juventus stormed back from a 3-0 deficit that carried over from the first leg. Juventus looked like they might be able to complete an absolutely stellar comeback bid, but once Ronaldo lined up in the box, it was all over.
Now, this might shock you, but a lot of fans were less than thrilled that Ronaldo got that opportunity, saying that Ronaldo sold the call. Of course, Gianluigi Buffon getting sent off with a red card rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.
Luckily, Twitter is here to remind us that hell hath no fury like a soccer fan scorned.
On the flip side, believe it or not, Real Madrid does have a fanbase. And they couldn't be happier with how things turned out.
Still other fans couldn't help but notice the similarity between Buffon and Zinedine Zidane's exit.
It was a crazy ending to a crazy leg of a crazy match, but it felt like it had to end this way. With Ronaldo once again dashing someone's hopes. There should be one predominant takeaway from all of this: Don't put Ronaldo in the box for a penalty kick to end the match. That only ends in heartbreak.
