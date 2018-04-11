Real Madrid-Juventus ended with controversial penalty and crazy drama in final seconds and Twitter lost it

Real Madrid advanced in the Champions League after Ronaldo buried a clutch penalty kick in stoppage time against Juventus after Juventus stormed back from a 3-0 deficit that carried over from the first leg. Juventus looked like they might be able to complete an absolutely stellar comeback bid, but once Ronaldo lined up in the box, it was all over.

Ronaldo always delivers!



His stoppage-time penalty denies Juventus the epic comeback bid and sends Real Madrid to their 8th straight UCL semifinal. pic.twitter.com/cZEqE5ubas — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2018

Now, this might shock you, but a lot of fans were less than thrilled that Ronaldo got that opportunity, saying that Ronaldo sold the call. Of course, Gianluigi Buffon getting sent off with a red card rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

Drama, drama, drama!



Here's another look at the penalty decision in stoppage time and the red card to Gigi Buffon. pic.twitter.com/BJHJd7rP08 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2018

Luckily, Twitter is here to remind us that hell hath no fury like a soccer fan scorned.

he's going down before the ball even got there, joke of a call — Zach Buckert (@zbuckert77) April 11, 2018

it wasnt a penalty. uefa just wants real in the final! — Coach Alford (@CoachAlfie) April 11, 2018

FIFA corrupt as usual, Real Madrid for the ratings — Vic (@bayareafan831) April 11, 2018

93rd min penalty and Buffon red card pic.twitter.com/qaCN72iUUG — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) April 11, 2018

That red card to Buffon was totally uncalled-for. Referee killing this beautiful game of football again and again.



I sha know one day Technology will replace them with Robots. — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) April 11, 2018

Just shocking scenes. Madrid draws a last minute penalty AND Buffon gets a red card for dissent for arguing the call. Shocking decision there by the referee to give that red. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) April 11, 2018

On the flip side, believe it or not, Real Madrid does have a fanbase. And they couldn't be happier with how things turned out.

Get you a man that always delivers

Get you a man that gets the job done

Get you a man that never disappoint

Get you a man that won't let you down

Get you a Champion



Ladies and Gentlemen... 650 CAREER GOALS!



CRISTIANO RONALDO!! pic.twitter.com/9K2acL8z3j — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) April 11, 2018

1. Isco's goal was NOT offside ⚽️

2. Juve what a performance 👏

3. Buffon went absolutely bezerk and the red card was correct 🔴

4. The penalty was clear, shoved for a goal scoring opportunity. 🥅

5. Don Ronaldo's penalty was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XM9koanxA0 — Omar Al Raisi (@Dantani) April 11, 2018

I honestly couldn't have wrote a better scenario for a Juve humiliation. Bicycle kicks, false hope, Buffon red card, last minute dagger... — #13 (@ZizouHuweidi) April 11, 2018

• Incredible game

• It was a penalty

• I like Ronaldo

• I like Buffon

• It was a red card

• The Ref had a good game

• Rough way to go out



It doesn’t have to be one or the other. — Keith Walsh (@KeithWalsh2fm) April 11, 2018

The only surprise with Buffon’s red card is that players are routinely allowed to scream in the ref’s face without punishment. Stonewall red card imo. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) April 11, 2018

Still other fans couldn't help but notice the similarity between Buffon and Zinedine Zidane's exit.

Zinedine Zidane's last ever game ended in a red card against a team containing Gigi Buffon. Buffon's last game in Champions League comes 12 years on against a side managed by Zidane, and ends in a red card. There's poetry in there if you wish to find it. — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) April 11, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's last ever game ended in a red card against a team containing Gigi Buffon. Buffon's last game in Champions League comes 12 years on against a side managed by Zidane, and ends in a red card. There's poetry in there if you wish to find it. — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) April 11, 2018

Sad for this man.



Reminded me a lot of Zidane’s red card in the World Cup 2006 final when he went to lose the competition the season he was retiring.



Much love and respect for Buffon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kgU5CGQgXF — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) April 11, 2018

Zidane sent off on his last ever match. In a final of World Cup.



Gigi Buffon received a straight red card on his last Champions League match. pic.twitter.com/lMDwF1x6fF — Avatar Edisi JuveMilan (@bangandreh) April 11, 2018

It was a crazy ending to a crazy leg of a crazy match, but it felt like it had to end this way. With Ronaldo once again dashing someone's hopes. There should be one predominant takeaway from all of this: Don't put Ronaldo in the box for a penalty kick to end the match. That only ends in heartbreak.