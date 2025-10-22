Real Madrid host Juventus on Matchday 3 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday on Paramount+. Real Madrid, winners of two of the last four Champions League titles, have won each of their first two UCL matches, defeating Marseille, 2-1, on Sept. 16 and Kairat Almaty, 5-0, on Sept. 30. Juventus tied each of their first two matches, first with a wild 4-4 draw against Dortmund on Sept. 16, followed by a 2-2 result against Villarreal on Oct. 1. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Real Madrid odds list the host as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus listed as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +480, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus date: Wednesday, Oct. 22

Real Madrid vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets for Juventus vs. Real Madrid along with his analysis of the game:

Kylian Mbappe to score (-125) (1 unit)

Real Madrid -1.25 (+105) (0.5 units)

"Real Madrid's star striker is the top scorer in the Champions League this season," Green said. "He scored both goals in the 2-1 win against Marseille, and he fired in a hat trick against Kairat on Matchday 2. That equates to a goal every 34 minutes. Mbappé enjoys playing against Juventus. He has scored four goals in four games against them during his career, and he should add to his tally on Wednesday."

"Juventus haven't made it past the Champions League Round of 16 since 2019, which reflects their diminished status in European soccer," Green said. "The Bianconeri slipped down to seventh in the Serie A table after losing 2-0 to Como at the weekend. It was their first league defeat of the season, but they're now winless in their last four Serie A matches. Their last win in any competition was on September 13, when they battled to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Milan. They're normally strong in attack, but a weak defense is their Achilles' heel. The Bianconeri have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches, and they've only kept one clean sheet in that time."

