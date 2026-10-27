Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe issued an apology Tuesday after comments he made about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong led several sponsors to drop him and drew a backlash from Chinese state television. The day after the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which saw Mbappe leave the London Palladium empty-handed, began with an international drama involving China, Mbappe and LaLiga. It all started when Mbappe told French talk show "The Bridge" that the meme "that makes me laugh the most, it's the one where there's a video of a guy, I think it's a Chinese dictator..." The clip also showed Mbappe's face on an image resembling Mao.



To put that into context, a recurring joke, repeated in multiple memes, associates Mbappe with the word "dictator" for his influence in the sport and for how he interacts with teammates and players. During the 2026 World Cup, 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele called him "Mbappe Mobut," referring to Mobutu, the dictator who ran the Democratic Republic of Congo for more than 30 years. In September, Mbappe addressed the memes in an interview with France Football, saying that while he understood the jokes, they "sometimes reveal a lack of political and human awareness among people. There's a side that's a bit less funny, because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history. Being compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions upon millions of people miserable... I don't think I've done that in my life."



Two Chinese brands that have deals with the French striker issued statements condemning the player's statements. Mengniu, the country's largest dairy producer, wrote that it, "firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people." Later on Tuesday, drinks giant Dongpeng issued a statement as well. "Our company firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments." According to the state-owned Global Times newspaper, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's apps won't feature news related to the player, and the broadcaster will also stop streaming LaLiga matches.

Why is it a big topic?

Mao is obviously one of the most famous figures in modern China's history. He founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and led the Communist Party until his death in 1976. Much has changed in China since his death, but the Chinese Communist Party still governs the country and sees jokes and memes about Mao as an insult to the party and the nation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "We have noted the relevant reports. Words and deeds that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be met with opposition from all sectors of Chinese society."

How Mbappe and LaLiga responded

The French striker issued a statement about the matter: "During a recent interview with me, I commented on an image of myself, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it hurt the feelings of many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologise to everyone whom my words upset, as that was never my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

LaLiga also issued a statement, defending the agreement they still have in place with Chinese state television. "LALIGA deeply regrets the offence caused to Chinese fans by Kylian Mbappé's recent comments. These comments were made in a personal capacity and do not represent LALIGA. Within the scope of our institutional responsibility, we apologise on behalf of LALIGA and all its clubs. Spanish football stands for respect, coexistence and unity among people from all cultures. We extend our respect to China, its institutions and its people, and deeply value the support of the millions of fans who follow us every week. We reaffirm our commitment to a relationship built over many years. We are working with our partners and institutional counterparts in China to address this situation. Furthermore, in collaboration with clubs and players, we will introduce an awareness and communication protocol aimed at promoting respect for different cultures and helping to prevent similar situations in the future."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas, who recently also had multiple public disagreements with Real Madrid, wrote on X he "cannot allow the actions of an individual to tarnish this relationship or harm the more than 20 clubs competing in our professional leagues and the millions of Chinese fans. We are taking all measures within our power and working directly with our partners and counterparts in China to resolve this situation."