Real Madrid captain Luka Modric will leave the Spanish club in the summer at the end of the 2024-25 season, both club and player confirmed on Thursday. Over the last days, increasing rumors of a possible exit emerged as Modric will play his last home game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad this weekend before playing the FIFA Club World Cup this summer in the United States. On Saturday, it will be the last match at the club for both players Lucas Vazquez and Modric, as well as Carlo Ancelotti, who will start his new role at Brazil on Monday.

"Real Madrid C.F. and our captain Luka Modric have agreed to end an unforgettable chapter as a player of our club at the conclusion of the Club World Cup, which our team will contest starting June 18 in the United States. Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and deep affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and world football. Real Madrid wishes Luka Modric and his family all the best in this new chapter of his life. The Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him this Saturday during our team's final La Liga match. Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has been a key player in one of the most brilliant eras in our history. Over his thirteen seasons defending our badge, he has won 28 titles," the club said in a statement.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said, "Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas as a unique and exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid. His football has captivated Madridistas and fans worldwide. His legacy will endure forever."

Here's what Modric has won at Real Madrid since 2012:

Four La Liga titles: 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2023-24

Two Copa del Reys: 2013-14, 2022-23

Five Spanish Supercups: 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022, 2024

Six UEFA Champions Leagues: 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-2017, 2017-18, 2021-22, 2023-24

Five UEFA Supercups: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024

Five FIFA Club World Cups: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

One FIFA Intercontinental Cup: 2024

Modric is one of only five players in football history to have won six Champions League trophies and holds the record for the most titles in Real Madrid's 123-year history. Individually, Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, the FIFA The Best Player Award, and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

He has been included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI six times and was named the Champions League's Best Midfielder twice. Modric has played 590 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals. With the Croatian national team, he has played 186 matches, holding the record for the most international appearances for his country. He won the golden ball at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup bronze ball in Qatar.