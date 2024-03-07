Real Madrid are through to the last eight of Champions League on aggregate following a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig but it was far from a convincing performance. While at times, Real Madrid can seem out of control in matches due to the number of shots that they allow. During this match, they did lose control but RB Leipzig's finishing wasn't good enough to make them pay. Defender Antonio Rudiger had quite a bit to say on the performance, talking with CBS Sports afterward:

"We don't celebrate because it's not a good performance," he said.

Let's take a look at the first half of play compared to the second half.

During the first half, Real Madrid didn't have a shot on target, allowing RB Leipzig to only have one shot on target despite their six shots as things were in control. In the second half, despite a moment of brilliance between Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid were far from in control. RB Leipzig took 13 shots putting three on target and racked up an xG of 0.87 to Real Madrid's 0.63 while also scoring an equalizer. On another day, if things break differently, this match goes into extra time which is where Real Madrid could've fallen apart.

"I don't think we were thinking about the first game. We were sloppy, we were slow, we didn't get into challenges and in the Champions League you can get punished for it," Rudiger said following the match. "They did well, they pressed us behind. They made us stay behind, and yeah, we didn't find the right answer today. The lesson is that you cannot start and finish a match like that in the Champions League. You have to be switched on for 90 minutes plus."

The counter that led to Real Madrid's goal is a sign of what they can do at their absolute best and they may need more of it if they let teams stick around. Advancing to the last eight is a bare minimum expectation which is why Rudiger's reaction was like this but if Los Blancos are to win the tournament, they have to be tidier on the defensive end of things.

You get a lot of room for error with Bellingham in the team as he only needs an inch to make a team pay but the defense has already seen how much those advantages can be squandered without Eder Militao in the center. Eduardo Camavinga at left back has helped keep possession for Real Madrid to stay at their best but Carlo Ancelotti needs to figure out a compromise for when Camavinga is needed further up the pitch.