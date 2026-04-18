As the dust settles on the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona and Real Madrid have both bowed out of the competition to give us a UCL semifinal without either of the two Spanish giants for only the second time since the 2006-07 season. While there is still LaLiga representation in the final four of the competition in Atletico Madrid, these are sides that have defined Champions League soccer over the years, and both now need to reinvent their style in order to end their droughts next season.

But when looking at the duo, while Barcelona may be better placed to win LaLiga this season, who is the side best placed to win the Champions League next? Let's take a look from top to bottom to see how they grade out against each other:

Coaching

Hansi Flick has gotten Barcelona back to being regulars in the later stages of Champions League play, but it's tough to say that Barcelona can win the competition with him at the helm. Players and managers left and right have noted that the Barcelona high line makes it easier for them to gameplan for facing the team, and they've done nothing to combat that. When Plan A and Plan B are simply to attack harder while neglecting defense—especially since Barcelona lacks the defenders to execute this properly (more on that later)—the system falls apart. If Flick isn't going to adjust that, it's hard to see how Barcelona will win a Champions League title with him as manager.

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On the Real Madrid side of things, Álvaro Arbeloa was brought in to steady the ship, and in a way, he did that. But given injuries and not being a tactician, he was only able to do so much. Falling out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey while also losing ground on Barcelona in the league, this performance hasn't been good enough to call for extending Arbeloa for another season. With plenty of managers, including Mauricio Pochettino, on the market after the World Cup, Real Madrid will have their pick of the market during the summer, and it will mean going back to square one after hiring Xabi Alonso ahead of the Club World Cup last summer, as they continue their search for stability. Advantage: Real Madrid

Roster

Led by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, there's a lot to like about Real Madrid's roster moving forward. Arda Guler is also growing into his own, and while Endrick isn't with the club, he's getting much-needed experience with Lyon in Ligue 1. Changes will come to the XI, and a more consistent backup to Thibaut Courtois is needed in net, but having top players isn't the issue with Los Blancos. They just need to have the team healthy and functioning at the same time while moving in the same direction. Players like Eder Militao may not be able to give a full season at their top level, but there is also depth here.

Barcelona also have a strong top level in Raphinha, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal, but after that, questions abound. Does 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski remain at the club? And if he does, will he be able to get back to his best form? Marcus Rashford is also in the midst of his second season on loan with the club, and a decision will need to be made about his future. Defensively, similar issues are there as to Real Madrid, but the top level of Madrid defenders, thanks to having Trent Alexander-Arnold on the roster, is much higher than what Barcelona can offer. Advantage: Real Madrid

Finances

There are only so many levers that Barcelona can pull in order to keep up with the finances of other clubs around the world. After already getting new sponsorships and selling their TV rights in previous seasons, there's only so much that Barcelona can do without shedding salary around the club. With depth in midfield, this is something that can happen, but it could also lead to a painful process during the summer.

Real Madrid's most movable asset, Rodrygo, might be injured and unable to be sold during the summer, but the roster is much more flexible than Barcelona's at this time. It does help that Real Madrid doesn't need to buy much for their starting XI, but if you're keeping track, it's clear that despite Barcelona marching to their second consecutive LaLiga title, Real Madrid are better placed for winning the Champions League sooner rather than later. Advantage: Real Madrid