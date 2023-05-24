It has been another busy day for Vinicius Junior with La Liga chief Javier Tebas publicly apologizing to the Real Madrid man while his team showed incredible support before their match on Wednesday. The 22-year-old missed the clash with Rayo but saw his club make a strong show of support numerous times after he was racially abused over the weekend in a 1-0 defeat to Valencia. Vini Jr. was initially sent off in that loss before his suspension was overturned but he missed the Santiago Bernabeu clash this midweek through injury unrelated to the current situation.

Here's what to know:

Why is Vini Jr. absent?

According to The Athletic, he is injured and is suffering from a left knee issue which could keep him out beyond the Rayo game. Sevilla this weekend could be in doubt too at a time when Real can ill afford to drop further points as they fight to finish second ahead of bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga's standings.

What did Javier Tebas say?

Tebas rarely stays out of the limelight for long and he has jumped back in with an apology via ESPN Brazil where he denied that he sought to "attack" the Brazil international after Sunday's incident in Valencia and Vini Jr. calling La Liga a competition which "belongs to racists."

"I did not mean to attack Vinicius, but if people understood it that way I have to apologize," said the Spanish league chief. "That was not my intention, far from it. I was trying to clarify a situation and explain it."

Tebas went on to say that Vini Jr. twice did not appear to meet and discuss what La Liga "can do in cases of racism" and added: "Before you criticize and slander La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly."

He also refuted the idea that Spain as a country and La Liga as a competition are racist.

"Neither Spain nor La Liga are racist, it is very unfair to say that," he said.

Did Vini's Real teammates support him?

Absolutely. Not only has Carlo Ancelotti been a tower of strength for the young Brazilian, his teammates all emerged for the Rayo clash with Vini Jr. No. 20 shirts to show their support for their comrade. All of his fellow Real stars have not hesitated to speak publicly where possible to issue their full support.

What about the fans?

The Real supporters played their part too by creating a gigantic tifo which stood with the South American who won them last season's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpoo.

"We are all Vinicius, enough is enough," the tifo read.

The player himself appeared on the field to applaud despite his injury and both teams posed with a "racists, out of soccer" placard before a 20th-minute standing ovation which was warmly received by Vini Jr.