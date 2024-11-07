Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's squad for their upcoming Nations League matches, despite head coach Didier Deschamps saying that the Real Madrid No. 9 "wanted to come."

Mbappe, who has struggled for form since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, played no part in last month's international games due to what was termed a precautionary stance over possible injury. Deschamps did not confirm whether the 25-year-old is having similar issues now.

Instead, this was what Deschamps termed a "one-off decision," one which will afford the World Cup winner time to recover his best form at club level. France play Israel on Nov. 14 before traveling to Italy three days later. A win in either match would guarantee Les Bleus a spot in the Nations League quarterfinals.

"It's my responsibility to make decisions," said Deschamps of the striker's absence. "I think it's better that way."

The head coach further denied that Mbappe had been left out due to allegations made against the forward by a Swedish newspaper during the previous international break. Mbappe has denied them, publicly dismissing them as "fake news."

Deschamps said, "What I can tell you are these two things; one, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it's not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist."

On the field, Mbappe has scored eight goals in 15 games for Madrid so far this season. That that return coupled with a further two assists has been viewed as a disappointment speaks to the dizzying standards placed on the Frenchman, who arrived on a free transfer after the expiration of his PSG contract.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has so far struggled to fit Mbappe into his XI alongside Vinicius Junior while Madrid have struggled in defense too. Three of their last six games have ended in defeat, including a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico before a 3-1 home defeat to AC Milan. Mbappe did not score in either match, indeed he has only one goal to his name since the start of October.