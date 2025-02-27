The first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid had to be briefly stopped due to fans abusing players of Real Madrid. A fan could be visibly seen making a monkey gesture at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been the target of racist abuse multiple times during his career in Spain. This game was Vini. Jr's first time captaining the club.

There were also allegedly chants of "Asencio die" being heard from the stands targeting youngster Raul Asencio, with ESPN reporting that being the reason the game was stopped. The match was paused by Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez who activated La Liga's racism protocol in the closing moments of the first half.

Stadium officials then warned fans that if the chants didn't stop the match would be suspended or even abandoned. This protocol has rarely been put into effect in La Liga despite being a part of the rules but these kinds of stoppages are regular occurrences in Concacaf as part of their anti-discrimination policies.

This is far from the first time that Vinicius Junior has been racially abused by fans with one of the most notable being in an away trip to Valencia's Estadio Mestalla. That occasion did lead to fines for Valencia and three fans being arrested for their part in the abuse of the Brazilian forward. Members of the Atletico Madrid ultras were also arrested in 2023 for hanging a mannequin wearing Vini. Jr's shirt from a bridge with a banner saying, "Madrid hates Real."

Los Blancos would go on to win the first leg of this Copa Del Rey semifinal 1-0 behind a good finish from Endrick but only time will tell if more will come from this stoppage. Following the match, Vini Jr. was positive on social media, posting a photo from the match with a caption that read, "Living unforgettable moments with the club of my dreams!"