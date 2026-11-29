Just when it seemed like Real Madrid were turning a corner during the last month after an El Clásico victory over Barcelona, they've been reminded of how fragile things are, losing to a relegation-threatened Alaves side 2-1 on Saturday while Jude Bellingham received a red card. Jose Mourinho is still looking to figure out his best XI, and inconsistent performances aren't helping.

After subbing his central defense of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao out of their Champions League victory over PSV midweek for Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate at halftime, Mourinho went with the players who finished the game. But then the result saw Madrid trail by two goals after only 60 minutes of play. Even while holding most of the possession, Los Blancos weren't able to create much as their 1.93 xG mainly came by virtue of taking 24 shots rather than by having big chances during the match. Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe dominated those chances, but the return of Vinicius Junior to the starting XI has brought a different issue, as Arda Guler had to move deeper in midfield.

He still created four chances, but moving him further from the goal has limited his shooting while giving the center backs more work to do. Madrid's attack improved when Yan Diomande and Bernardo Silva came on to provide a more standard look, but even against a team like Alaves, where Madrid shouldn't need a traditional workhorse midfielder, the lack of one showed. If Barcelona win their match, they can expand their lead atop the table back to six points, a gap that Madrid couldn't close just by beating them head-to-head. While Barcelona's defense has been vulnerable at times, Hansi Flick knows what his attack is, and they've scored 51 league goals in comparison to Madrid's 13.

There's also the issue of Atletico Madrid's improvement, which could make Real's attempt to ascend to being a title-winning squad even harder. Mourinho can't just push Vinicius Junior to the bench and risk creating further issues in the squad, but when Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini Jr are all on the pitch, the overlap of everyone wanting to occupy the left side of the attack still remains. That's not an easy thing to resolve, and even with flashes of strong center forward play from Mbappe, it could rear its head all season.

Fail to fix that, and everything that Los Blancos can do this season will be capped. Mourinho looked to take the blame for Madrid's performance but urged that it shouldn't be taken out on individual players because they're still a collective squad.

"It's tough for us," Mourinho said in his postmatch press conference. "You'll have a lot to say and to criticize. Don't go for Vini. He was just like the whole team. We were all the same. No player was better than the rest."

Overall, this is still a good team, but the standard is different when you're Real Madrid and have gone two consecutive seasons without winning the LaLiga title. Barcelona are marching toward a third straight title, and even looking at the xG difference between squads, Barcelona are ahead of their rivals at 21.27 compared to 21.38. After Atletico Madrid at 10.97, no other team is in double digits on the young season, and the vast majority of the league are actually in negative values.

It's strange because in some ways it shows how excellent Barcelona have been to start the season, and with their current setup, Madrid aren't consistent enough to reach that level. With more time, they've shown that they can hit attacking highs under Mourinho, but there's no room for dropped points when chasing a generational team. If the pressure gets to them, we could be looking at a situation where LaLiga is lost before Christmas, and that's when the pressure will really be on Mourinho.