Another shock result has befallen a Madrid club in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid have been knocked out of the domestic Spanish cup by third-division club CD Alcoyano, 2-1, thanks to a goal deep into extra time on Wednesday.

The deathblow to the Madristas happened just four minutes after Alcoyano were brought down to 10 men, which came as a result of Ramon Lopez Olivan getting a second yellow card for a late lunge on Casemiro. A counter developed from the third-tier squad and Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal was able to finish off a cross to stun the visiting giants of Spanish football.

Eder Militao scored the opener for Los Blancos in the 45th minute with a header off of a beautiful cross into the box from Marcelo. In the 80th minute, Alcoyano got their equalizer off of a corner where Jose Solbes was able to sneak past his man at the far post and dink in a whipped-in ball.

Alcoyano, it's worth mentioning, is just three days removed from a 0-0 draw against fellow Segunda Division B club, Hercules. Madrid's last match, meanwhile, came six days ago and resulted in a 2-1 loss to Athletic Club in the Spanish Supercup. The woes for Zinedine Zidane and his men this season have been compiling as, in addition to this loss, they only just narrowly got through to the next round from the Champions League group stage, and four points behind crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the table, with the league leaders having two games in hand.

If it's any consolation for Real Madrid, it's that Atletico also fell in the Copa del Rey to a third-division squad: a 1-0 loss to Cornella on Jan. 6.