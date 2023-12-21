The winter transfer window is often lots of talk but very little actual transfer action although it is an extremely busy period for club discussing potential free transfer moves ahead of the summer window with players entering the final six months of their contracts. This year promises to be no different with a number of high-profile players into the final few months of their current deals who we could see on the move come summer 2024. We look at a few of the main names that you can expect to hear plenty of chatter about starting in January and leading us all the way up until the end of the season.

Some pre-contract situations to keep an eye on.

Piotr Zielinski, Napoli

An underrated cog in the Italian champions' successful squad from last season, the Poland international remains in Naples despite having been linked with moves away last summer. A free agent in Serie A will always interest the most cash-strapped clubs such as Inter but Juve could also be in the market for a new midfielder as they look to rebuild without the aid of massive funds. The 29-year-old may well line up his next move before the end of the current campaign so expect developments on his future in the coming weeks.

Mehdi Taremi, Porto

The prolific 31-year-old saw a move collapse last summer and is likely to be entering the final six months of his stay with the Portuguese giants. Inter have been heavily linked with the Iran international and although a January move is unlikely owing to the fact that Porto want to cash in on him while at all possible, nearly $22 million for a player who will potentially be free in six months' time is very risky for clubs with little financial wiggle room. Instead, expect plenty of speculation and links to major European clubs but for Taremi to be on the move come the summer instead.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Real Madrid

Two of Real Madrid's veterans who stayed on for one final year at Santiago Bernabeu may well be entering their final few months with the Spanish giants. The Croatia international's reduced game time is likely to lead him to look elsewhere for one final challenge in his career while the former Germany international has been vocal about his intentions to not overstay his welcome in professional soccer and possibly take relatively early retirement. With both out of contract this coming summer and Real's midfield regeneration almost complete, this could be it for both Kroos and Modric in Madrid.

Manchester United trio

Manchester United need an overhaul and aiding that could be the departures of at least two high-profile names which could help to finance new arrivals for Erik ten Hag or whoever might succeed the Dutch tactician should he be dismissed from the Old Trafford post. Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are approaching the ends of their respective contracts while Raphael Varane's final year is optional which could free him up at the end of this season. All three earn significant amounts in Manchester and the Red Devils could use that money elsewhere if none of the trio feature in plans moving forward.

Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

The France international's stock rose significantly during the FIFA 2022 World Cup and that has continued on the club soccer scene where he has now emerged as one of the most attractive free agent opportunities on the market. The 28-year-old's profile was already garnering significant attention before he opted for a short-term stay in Turin earlier this year and now teams are keeping an eye on what he does next with the likes of Barcelona reportedly keen on him as a replacement for Gavi. A winter move is unlikely as Juve would probably demand a fee, but a summer switch could certainly appeal to Rabiot as he looks to try something new.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG

Unsurprisingly, January's main pre-contract candidate to watch is the France and PSG superstar with Real likely to be heavily linked to his signature once again. There have been murmurs of Premier League interest of late but the French giants will also feel that they have a strong case for Mbappe staying on in Paris with a UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad setting them up nicely ahead of a potentially deep run in Europe if they apply themselves. The 25-year-old could opt to make his decision later in the season while he waits to see how PSG fare while there is also the UEFA Euro 2024 and then the Olympic Games in Paris to consider for anyone who wants to sign Mbappe -- aspects that the Ligue 1 outfit had already agreed to support when he last extended his contract in the French capital despite Real interest. He opted out of the final year of his original agreed term, and the Spanish giants will not forget that episode and will likely be cautious heading into this window and potentially reopening talks with Mbappe who they will have no intention of being snubbed by again.