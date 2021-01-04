Real Madrid have finally climbed their way back to the top of the La Liga table. Throughout the first few months their season truly seemed on the brink, and manager Zinedine Zidane's

After a rocky start to their current Champions League campaign going winless in their first two matches, manager Zinedine Zidane and his squad have turned things around to end their 2020 by winning their group stage and go on an impressive run of games in La Liga. Despite the turnaround any potential moves made in the transfer window will likely be made without Zidane's perspective despite the obvious improvement in the team's on field chemistry as of late.

Ahead of the transfer window, the team was in the process of extending Luka Modric's contract. The Croatian midfielder picked up a knock recently, but had featured in 14 matches for Madrid this season, scoring twice, with the new contract extension running through 2022.

Recent injures and some current contract extensions could mean that Real Madrid might be entertaining moves for the short term in order to make bigger noise during the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Real Madrid

There will be no big signings in January from Real Madrid. The club has so many losses from the impact of Covid-19, like many other clubs, and so they will act with great caution. Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric both await communications for their expiring contracts, the final decisions will be made after new meetings in the coming weeks.

Players Real Madrid should target

Real Madrid are linked to a shock move for Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden and have been keeping an eye on the young star and might look to lure him away from the Etihad, where he's reportedly frustrated with lack of playing time, next year. In the meantime, another youngster could arrive to Madrid in Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, although that could be on the books for a future move as well.

Rumors around Paul Pogba and the French forward's desire to have a new destination may have peaked the interest of Zidane, but is unlikely to materialize for the January window, and come next summer, Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain might also be interested in the Manchester United midfielder.

Players most likely to leave

Rumors suggest that Vinicius Junior is not interested in leaving Real Madrid on loan this winter despite not being a regular starter wants to finish the 2020-2021 season with the team and in light of a recent injury to Rodrygo who will be out for the next three months Junior is likely to stay put as the main option for Zidane.

That likely means interest around Luka Jovic could ramp up ahead of the transfer deadline. Wolves desperately need to find a replacement for injured Mexican star striker Raul Jimenez. There could be mutual interest for a short term loan for the player who cost Real Madrid 60 million when he transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019.

There's also lots of interest for Madrid midfielder Isco ahead of the transfer window and the lack of regular playing time for the long time Madrista. Rumors from Arsenal may not pan out as they want Madrid to pick up some of his salary, and Sevilla is the stronger of the contenders to land the Spanish midfielder.

Transfer prediction for Real Madrid

Real Madrid usually mean big business during transfer windows, but with expiring contracts on the books and larger targets for 2021, January could pass with smaller temporary moves with eyes on bigger prizes down line perhaps in players like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland among others.