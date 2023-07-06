Real Madrid need to make some changes this summer after losing La Liga to FC Barcelona and after being knocked out by Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to stay at the club despite interest coming from the Brazilian national team, needs a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid this summer. The Spanish giants are looking for a new striker to replace the 2022 Balon d'Or winner but have already signed one of the future stars of European soccer, Jude Bellingham. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors and news:

Guler announced

July 6 -- Real Madrid have announced the signing of Turkish talent Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

"Arda Guler is now a Real Madrid player," the club said in a statement. "Our club adds to its squad in the form of one of the hottest young prospects in world football. The 18-year-old has just been crowned a Turkish Cup champion with Fenerbahçe this season, as well as being voted man of the match in the final. He is also a full international and the youngest player ever to score for the Turkish national side -- he opened his account at just 18 years and 114 days old."

Modric stays until 2024

June 26 -- Luka Modric has extended his deal until the summer of 2024. The 2018 Balon d'Or winner, despite the interest coming from Saudi clubs, has decided to stay at Real Madrid for a further season like his teammate Toni Kroos. Modric will stay at Real Madrid for at least another year, aiming to build on his legendary status in the capital.

Will Mbappe join this summer?

June 26 -- One of the main questions about Real Madrid this summer -- will Kylian Mbappe finally join the Spanish giants? Well, he might or he might not. The French star has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he won't stay at the club beyond the summer of 2024 and he won't trigger the option included in his contract to extend for a further season. Mbappe has also publicly said that he will stay at PSG next season. In fact, Real Madrid are aware of it and might prefer to wait for another twelve months and sign him as a free agent, while PSG were clear enough and prefer to sell him this summer to avoid the risk of losing him as a free agent. It's a poker game between the two clubs and the player, but the reality is that Mbappe to Real Madrid is definitely something to watch out for until the last day of the current transfer window.

Bellingham is a new Real Madrid player

June 14 -- Real Madrid signed Bellingham, marking an early end to one of the most entertaining transfer stories of the summer of 2023. Bellingham signed a contract until 2029 with the Spanish side, while Real Madrid paid €103 million to sign him, plus 30% of the fixed amount added with potential add-ons.