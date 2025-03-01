For the first time since 2020, Real Madrid have lost a game to Real Betis behind strong performances by American midfielder Johnny Cardoso and former Real Madrid midfielder, Isco, as Los Blancos have wasted a chance to move top of the table in La Liga. While this is match that sets Real Maddrid back in the La Liga title race, they won't be too peeved with the result due to also needing to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League play Tuesday on Paramount+ to kick off the round of 16.

When that match kicks off, four or five players who started this match may not be in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI including goal scorer Brahim Diaz, who replaced the suspended Jude Bellingham in the XI. Diaz, Luka Modric, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez all may not be included depending on the health of players like Fede Valverde, who missed out on this match. This isn't to take anything away from Betis' strong performance but Real Madrid will have multiple chances to win La Liga but only two chances to advance to the last eight of the Champions League.

U.S. men's national team midfielder Cardoso opened the scoring for Betis, equalizing in the 33rd minute via a header from an Isco corner kick, getting the party started. His first goal of the season, it was a massive occasion for Cardoso who has been in and out of Betis' lineup this season.

Isco continued to be the architect of Real Madrid's downfall, scoring from the penalty spot to give Betis the lead in the second half and also celebrating versus his former club as emotions ran high at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Isco now has six goals and three assists in 15 appearances for Betis in all competitions and could help push the team to a Europa Conference League title.

For Madrid, this match won't define their season which is why Ancelotti was able to rotate in this match. It becomes an issue if they aren't able to get past Atleti and lose La Liga by a single-digit points margin, but those aren't things that should concern Ancelotti at this stage of the season. His term has been able to defy the odds time and time again to win competitions, and until his Galacticos falter in big moments, there's no reason to doubt his decision-making in moments like this. That's the benefit of the doubt that winning all trophies in your path can afford a manager, but if he's met with a poor performance in the round of 16, that tenor could quickly shift.