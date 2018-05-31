Real Madrid unraveling?: What's next for the club after Zidane exit, Ronaldo's future and more

Times are changing at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane stepping down as manager. There are a lot of big questions marks when it comes to finding his replacement, strengthening the squad and more. Here's a look at the biggest challenges the club faces entering the 2018-19 campaign, where it will go for a fourth straight Champions League crown.

Finding a replacement

The first order of business is finding a coach. Who is going to be the guy to lead this team into next season? There are a bunch of candidates, but the early favorite has to be Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino. The former Espanyol boss has turned Spurs into a constant top-four contender in the Premier League, is organized and seems ready for a step up in club. And if he does come to Real Madrid, expect him to try and bring some of his stars with him to the Spanish capital (more below).

Whoever the coach is, it needs to be a high-profile one or somebody with connections to the club.

What's going to happen with Ronaldo?

The annual discussion of Cristiano Ronaldo's future has resurfaced. After winning the Champions League on Saturday, he hinted at a possible exit but then during the celebrator parade said "until next year." It's hard to tell right now where Ronaldo will be next season given the change at the club, but it certainly feels more likely than not that he'll be with Real.

Boosting an aging squad

Real Madrid has an aging squad, most notably Ronaldo (33 years old) and Sergio Ramos (32 years old). Luka Modric is also 32, so investing in some stars in their prime will be important. Though all three can still contribute in the coming seasons, this team will be smart to continue investing. With Gareth Bale possibly leaving, they'll need to add some pieces around young guys like Isco, Marco Asensio, Casemiro and Dani Ceballos.

If they bring in Pochettino as manager, expect them to go after Tottenham stars Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.