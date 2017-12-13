Real Madrid vs. Al Jazira live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Club World Cup on TV, stream online

Real Madrid faces Al Jazira on Wednesday in the second semifinal of the Club World Cup. Los Blancos won the cup last season and are the heavy favorites to do it again in 2017.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo Deportes

Stream: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line

For both teams, a spot in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Prediction

Real Madrid's stars have a field day, as Los Blancos cruise into the final. Real Madrid 6, Al Jazira 0.