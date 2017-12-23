Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel, updates, highlights: How to watch El Clasico on TV, stream online
The world's greatest rivalry is underway
El Clasico, the world's greatest soccer rivalry, is back as Real Madrid faces Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu with so much on the line. You've got first-place Barca led by Lionel Messi, the top scorer in the matchup's history, while Real Madrid is in fourth place and gets Cristiano Ronaldo back from a calf injury.
The first half ended 0-0, with plenty on the line in the second half. Real Madrid and Barca both came close to scoring, but a big save by Keylor Navas kept Barca out, while Real was stopped by the post on its best chance.
Here's how you can watch the match, our live blog, what to know, injury news and more:
Live blog
How to watch in USA
When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
International listings
Australia: beIN Sports 2
Argentina: ESPN2
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: DAZN Canada
China: QQ Sports Live
France: beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Europe
Indonesia: beIN Sports 2 Indonesia
Italy: Fox Sports HD
Japan: DAZN Japan
Qatar: beIN Sports Arabia 1
Mexico: Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select
Portugal: Sport TV
Spain: beIN LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Arabia 1
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football
Uruguay: ESPN2 Sur
What's on the line?
Real Madrid (4th, 31 points): A shot to get back into the title race, with a win cutting the gap to eight points with a game in hand.
Barcelona (1st, 42 points): A chance to stay eight clear atop the table and potentially go 14 clear of Real Madrid.
Prediction
Real Madrid hasn't been sharp in La Liga, while Barcelona is undefeated on the league season. Lionel Messi and company remain undefeated, but don't get the win. Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 2.
