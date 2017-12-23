Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel, updates, highlights: How to watch El Clasico on TV, stream online

El Clasico, the world's greatest soccer rivalry, is back as Real Madrid faces Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu with so much on the line. You've got first-place Barca led by Lionel Messi, the top scorer in the matchup's history, while Real Madrid is in fourth place and gets Cristiano Ronaldo back from a calf injury.

The first half ended 0-0, with plenty on the line in the second half. Real Madrid and Barca both came close to scoring, but a big save by Keylor Navas kept Barca out, while Real was stopped by the post on its best chance.

Here's how you can watch the match, our live blog, what to know, injury news and more:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

International listings

Australia: beIN Sports 2

Argentina: ESPN2

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Canada: DAZN Canada

China: QQ Sports Live

France: beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Europe

Indonesia: beIN Sports 2 Indonesia

Italy: Fox Sports HD

Japan: DAZN Japan

Qatar: beIN Sports Arabia 1

Mexico: Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: beIN LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Arabia 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football

Uruguay: ESPN2 Sur

What's on the line?

Real Madrid (4th, 31 points): A shot to get back into the title race, with a win cutting the gap to eight points with a game in hand.

Barcelona (1st, 42 points): A chance to stay eight clear atop the table and potentially go 14 clear of Real Madrid.

Prediction

Real Madrid hasn't been sharp in La Liga, while Barcelona is undefeated on the league season. Lionel Messi and company remain undefeated, but don't get the win. Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 2.