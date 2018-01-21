Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna La Liga live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
Real is in fourth place in the league and far from where it wants to be
Real Madrid hopes to get some momentum going in La Liga when it hosts Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club aims to get back into the top four of the table after a slow start domestically.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Deportivo has some dangerous players in attack like Lucas Perez, but this is a Real Marid team that is desperate to get something going. Expect plenty of chances from the hosts and for its scoring touch to return. Real Madrid 3, Deportivo 0.
