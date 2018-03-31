Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream info, TV channel, game info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid is on the road at Las Palmas, where Barcelona couldn't get a victory this season

Real Madrid takes on lowly Las Palmas on Saturday in Liga play, trying to do something Barcelona couldn't this year -- win at the Estadio Gran Canaria this season. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid scores early and often without Cristiano Ronaldo, and Los Blancos win easily. Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

