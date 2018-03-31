Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream info, TV channel, game info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real Madrid is on the road at Las Palmas, where Barcelona couldn't get a victory this season
Real Madrid takes on lowly Las Palmas on Saturday in Liga play, trying to do something Barcelona couldn't this year -- win at the Estadio Gran Canaria this season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid scores early and often without Cristiano Ronaldo, and Los Blancos win easily. Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final
-
Burnley player pulls off karate goal
Burnley has the goal of the week anywhere in the world
-
Man. United vs. Crystal Palace
The Red Devils are hoping an in-form Pogba is ready to roll
-
Worst ref decision of 2018 in Argentina
This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
It's the battle of Los Angeles between the league's most decorated club and its newest