Real Madrid vs. Numancia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online
One goal for Real Madrid should be enough to clinch the tie, though it is already likely over
Real Madrid looks to move on in the Copa Del Rey when it takes on Numancia in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. Los Blancos took the first leg on the road last week 3-0 and are in complete control.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid rests its big boys and gets through with ease.
Real Madrid 3, Numancia 0 (6-0 on aggregate).
