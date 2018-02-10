Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Los Blancos are looking to jump Valencia and get into third place
Real Madrid tries to get out of fourth place in La Liga when it hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid creates a flurry of chances, struggles to score but produces in the second half to win. Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 1.
