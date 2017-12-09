Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on La Liga TV, stream online

Real Madrid tries to get closer to first-place Barcelona when it welcomes Sevilla to the Spanish capital for a La Liga clash on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid starts slow but Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in the second half to win it. Real Madrid 3,