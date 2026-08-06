Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. signs new deal until 2032 despite Arsenal interest

Real Madrid and Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. has signed a new deal with the Spanish club until the summer of 2032. Real Madrid have announced shortly after the signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a record club fee. Vinicius, who joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, has been one of the best players in recent years and has signed a long-term deal for six more years despite rumors of a possible interest coming from Arsenal. The Brazilian star wrote on Instagram: "Eight years at the Bernabeu is a short time, six more years and forever!"

Real Madrid announced the contract on social media.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player's contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032. His contribution to all these titles has been pivotal due to his gameplay, assists, and goals, including those scored in the last two Champions League finals won by Real Madrid: the Fourteenth (Paris, 2022) and the Fifteenth (London, 2024). Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history."

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018 at the age of 18, Vini has played eight seasons at Real Madrid and has played 375 matches, scored 128 goals, and won 14 titles including two Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.

On top of the team trophies, the Brazilian striker also won several individual prizes, including the The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024 and was named the Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024, Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022, and Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022. He was included in the FIFA World XI (2024), twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024), and three times in the Champions League Team of the Season (2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024).