untitled-design-52.png
Getty Images

Real Madrid will host Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan for a matchup between two of the most historically successful sides of the UEFA Champions League. The Galacticos will be back on the pitch after their game against Valencia was postponed over the weekend and it will also be the first time Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. will play after surprisingly losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or. On the other side, USMNT winger Christian Pulisic wants to impress in one of the most rated stadium around the world. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

Team news

Real Madrid: This is the first time Real Madrid are back playing after losing the Clasico last week and this is why Ancelotti is likely to name the best XI possible against his former club. Vinicius and Mabppe will play alongside Jude Bellingham and will try to craft a win against the Italian giants. 

Possible Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe. 

AC Milan: Fonseca is expected to play Portuguese striker Rafael Leao alongside former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, while Yunus Musah is also expected to start in the midfielder instead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. 

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao. 

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Real Madrid -240; Draw +380; AC Milan +600

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Prediction

These two teams are not living their best lives at them moment, but Real Madrid are still the strongest side and are expected to win. Pick: Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 1. 

Tuesday's Champions League schedule

All times Eastern

TUESDAY, NOV. 5TIMEHOW TO WATCH

Champions League Matchday

12 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

PSV vs. Girona

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Champions League Matchday2:30 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sturm Graz

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig

3 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Lille vs. Juventus

3 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bologna vs. Monaco

3 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Scoreline

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

League phase table

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosPositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Aston Villa330060+69
2Liverpool330061+59
3Manchester City321090+97
4Monaco321094+57
5Brest321072+57
6Bayer Leverkusen321061+57
7Inter321050+57
8Sporting CP321051+47
9Arsenal321030+37
10Barcelona3201103+76
11Borussia Dortmund3201126+66
12Real Madrid320184+46
13Benfica320174+36
14Juventus320164+26
15Lille320143+16
16Feyenoord320167-16
17Atalanta312030+35
18Stuttgart311134-14
19PSG311123-14
20Celtic311168-24
21Sparta Praha311146-24
22Dinamo Zagreb3111611-54
23Bayern Munich3102107+33
24Girona31024403
25AC Milan310245-13
26Club Brugge310226-43
27Atletico Madrid310238-53
28PSV302135-22
29Bologna301204-41
30Shakhtar Donetsk301204-41
31RB Leipzig300336-30
32SK Sturm Graz300315-40
33Red Star Belgrade3003211-90
34Young Boys300309-90
35RB Salzburg300309-90
36Slovan Bratislava3003111-100

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.