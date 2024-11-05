Real Madrid will host Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan for a matchup between two of the most historically successful sides of the UEFA Champions League. The Galacticos will be back on the pitch after their game against Valencia was postponed over the weekend and it will also be the first time Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. will play after surprisingly losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or. On the other side, USMNT winger Christian Pulisic wants to impress in one of the most rated stadium around the world. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

Team news

Real Madrid: This is the first time Real Madrid are back playing after losing the Clasico last week and this is why Ancelotti is likely to name the best XI possible against his former club. Vinicius and Mabppe will play alongside Jude Bellingham and will try to craft a win against the Italian giants.

Possible Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe.

AC Milan: Fonseca is expected to play Portuguese striker Rafael Leao alongside former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, while Yunus Musah is also expected to start in the midfielder instead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -240; Draw +380; AC Milan +600

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Prediction

These two teams are not living their best lives at them moment, but Real Madrid are still the strongest side and are expected to win. Pick: Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 1.

Tuesday's Champions League schedule

All times Eastern

League phase table

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosPosition Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 6 0 +6 9 2 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 3 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7 4 Monaco 3 2 1 0 9 4 +5 7 5 Brest 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 6 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 6 1 +5 7 7 Inter 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7 8 Sporting CP 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 9 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3 7 10 Barcelona 3 2 0 1 10 3 +7 6 11 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 12 6 +6 6 12 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 8 4 +4 6 13 Benfica 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 14 Juventus 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 15 Lille 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 16 Feyenoord 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 17 Atalanta 3 1 2 0 3 0 +3 5 18 Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 19 PSG 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 20 Celtic 3 1 1 1 6 8 -2 4 21 Sparta Praha 3 1 1 1 4 6 -2 4 22 Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 1 6 11 -5 4 23 Bayern Munich 3 1 0 2 10 7 +3 3 24 Girona 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3 25 AC Milan 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 26 Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 27 Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 3 8 -5 3 28 PSV 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 2 29 Bologna 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 30 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 31 RB Leipzig 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 32 SK Sturm Graz 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0 33 Red Star Belgrade 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0 34 Young Boys 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 35 RB Salzburg 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.