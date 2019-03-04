Real Madrid vs. Ajax: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid looks to keep its Champions League hopes alive on Tuesday when it welcomes talented Ajax to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos won the first leg in Amsterdam 2-1 and are the favorites to move on, but after a rough week in which they lost twice to rival Barcelona, this could be the chance for Ajax to kick them while they're down.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Ajax

Date : Tuesday, March 5



: Tuesday, March 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu



: Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : TNT and UniMas



: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -165 / Ajax +400 / Draw +330

Storylines

Real Madrid: The poor form and failure to score in their last two games has this team reeling. But one would think they have enough to move on here. The first-leg result means a draw would see Real Madrid advance, and even losing 1-0 won't be enough to knock them out due to the two away goals in the first leg. Real creates so many chances and just can't seem to convert consistently. Here's the opportunity to start moving in the right direction.

Ajax: On paper, this is a tough task for Ajax, but Real has shown that they can't consistently win at home this season. The Dutch club hasn't played since last Wednesday so they should be well rested and eager to strike first. Expect them to control the ball well in the middle and create some trouble. If they can get a goal in the first half and take the lead, anything can happen.

Real Madrid vs. Ajax prediction

Real Madrid moves on to the quarterfinals with a strong bounce-back performance as Karim Benzema scores two goals in a win.

Pick: Real Madrid (-165)