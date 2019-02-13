Real Madrid vs. Ajax: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, start time

Real Madrid's pursuit of a fourth straight Champions League title continues Wednesday when Los Blancos visit Ajax in the Netherlands for the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Real, after a rough start to the season, has found its form and produced some fine results in recent weeks to re-establish itself as a potential contender in the cup. Heading to Ajax won't be easy though, as the talented Dutch squad showed its quality in the group stage and is loaded with young talent.

Real Madrid won Group G with 12 points and a record of 4-0-2. Ajax was second to only Bayern Munich in Group E, finishing undefeated at 3-3-0 with 12 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Ajax

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 13



: Wednesday, Feb. 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Johan Cruyff Arena



: Johan Cruyff Arena TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -115 / Ajax Amsterdam +260 / Draw +310

Storylines

Real Madrid: On a seven-match unbeaten streak, Real just went to Barcelona and got a draw in the semifinals of the Copa Del Rey, and then followed it up Saturday with an impressive 3-1 win at rival Atletico Madrid. Vinicius Junior has continued to improve for this side and has been a terror down the left with his speed.

Ajax: It looks like Ajax's best player, Frenkie de Jong, may not play. He was injured in Saturday's loss to Heracles. The young Dutch midfielder, who will join Barcelona in the summer, was taken off in the 79th minute. It's unclear at this point if he will be able to play definitively, but if he can't go it's a huge blow to Ajax's chances of getting a result in the first leg.

Real Madrid vs. Ajax prediction

Real has proven it can go on the road to get results in its last two matches, and does it again here, earning a victory that puts one foot into the next round.

Pick: Real Madrid (-115)