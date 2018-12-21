Real Madrid vs. Al Ain: Club World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final was expected to be between Real Madrid and River Plate, but a shocker in the semifinal now sees Real take on Al Ain at Zayed Sports City Stadium. Los Blancos, in the tournament as winners of the Champions League, enter as the heavy favorite against Al Ain, a club based in Ahu Dhabi.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

CWC: Real Madrid vs. Al Ain

Date : Saturday, Dec. 22



: Saturday, Dec. 22 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Zayed Sports City Stadium



: Zayed Sports City Stadium TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



: FS1 and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Real Madrid: If Real Madrid loses, it will be the biggest upset in Club World Cup history. Al Ain is just the fourth team from outside of South America to make the final since the tournament began in 2000, and this is a Real Madrid team that has been far from consistent. But a 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers in the semifinals, with a hat trick from Gareth Bale, has the team more than confident entering this one.

Al Ain: Hardcore soccer fans will be familiar with at least one of the players on this squad. Though it is heavy on players from United Arab Emirates, there are players from Brazil, Sweden, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Japan, and the most well-known is the Swede -- Marcus Berg. The 32-year-old forward was at the 2018 World Cup with his country, as the team advanced to the round of 16.

Real Madrid vs. Al Ain prediction

Los Blancos win the crown once again as Gareth Bale scores two more goals, both in the second half.

Pick: Real Madrid