Both Xabi Alonso and Simone Inzaghi will make their touchline debuts for their new teams on Wednesday at the Club World Cup, with Real Madrid and Al-Hilal set to square off in their opening match of the competition.

Alonso's Real Madrid are not only the favorites in this match but are amongst the teams tipped to win the whole thing, though Wednesday's match marks the start of a new era for the Spanish giants. The former Real Madrid player will be tasked with creating the vision for a star-studded version of the team after a somewhat underwhelming first season with Kylian Mbappe, though the manager is not the only fresh face. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are expected to make their Real Madrid debuts sometime during the competition, and on the flip side, the Club World Cup marks Luka Modric's final games for the club.

As for Al-Hilal, they were able to complete their splashy managerial signing by landing Inzaaghi a few short days after Inter's loss in the UEFA Champions League final, but that was the start and end of their ambitious run-in to the Club World Cup. Rumored moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante never came to fruition, making it difficult to envision a smooth ride for Al-Hilal at a tournament they have placed a lot of importance on.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 18 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 18 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: TNT | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

TNT | Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -360; Draw +450; Al-Hilal +800

A first look at Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid

While Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti brought stability during his second stint with Real Madrid, the club was essentially buying time until they handed the reins over to a steward who would be tasked with charting a new tactical path for the team. Alonso is now being tasked with that responsibility, laying out a plan for a Real Madrid team that resembles his Bayer Leverkusen side in a style of play that defines the modern game – no matter the personnel.

"What I know is that nowadays you need a team that presses like a unit," Alonso said in his pre-match remarks on Wednesday. "We have 11 individuals; we have to make them work together and do defensive work. Nowadays, it's so important, and for sure, it's something we have to address. And so far, in just a few days, we have tried to do it. And, for the short term, and for sure in the long term, it's going to be very decisive in our performance."

How quickly it will all come together is a big question, though it would be difficult to expect the finished product in Alonso's first game – or even a look at his first-choice lineup. While Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen could feature, Mbappe may not be available after missing training through illness.

"I don't know, but we've been working on this project since day one," Alonso said. "And I'm very happy with the squad, with the signings. Huijsen and Trent are great players, people who don't need a lot of training or a lot of theory. They learn quickly. A process is underway, and we'll start tomorrow."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asensio, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

Al-Hilal: Yassine Bounou, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Hassan Tombakti, Renan Lodi, Ruben Neves, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Aldawsari, Aleksander Mitrovic

Player to watch

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid: Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid may have been a long time in the making, so much so that the move was not necessarily made with Alonso's hire in mind, but the England international is a fitting face for the new manager's vision for the team. Alexander-Arnold excelled in the pressing style Jurgen Klopp crafted for Liverpool, making him an ideal fit for Alonso's plans and perhaps one of the missing pieces after a trophyless finish to Ancelotti's final season with the club. How well Alonso's first match goes may be partially dependent on how Alexander-Arnold does, and especially how he connects with the attacking players in front of him as Real Madrid aim to do away with their wastefulness of seasons past.

Storyline to watch

New managers on the touchline: While Real Madrid begin a new chapter with Alonso, the same is true for Al-Hilal with Inzaghi, now reportedly the highest-paid manager in the game. The new managers add a level of uncertainty to the match, though the pressures are different for both of them. While Real Madrid may be patient with Alonso as they begin the run-up to next season, Al-Hilal hired Inzaghi with the hopes that they would make a statement during this competition. How likely that is in a group that also includes RB Salzburg and Pachuca is up for debate, and perhaps one of the more intriguing storylines of the group stage.

Prediction

It is hard to bet against Real Madrid in this fixture, no matter how new the players and the tactics might be. They may not be perfect over the course of the 90 minutes but considering the strength of the squad and the manager's résumé, expect a strong first match for Alonso and his new players alike. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Al-Hilal 0

