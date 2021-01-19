Real Madrid visit third-division side Alcoyano on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey round of 32. This is a match that was supposed to have already been played but had to be moved back due to Real's participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Los Blancos are the heavy favorite here and are expected to win easily, even while resting key contributors. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 20

: Wednesday, Jan. 20 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Campo Municipal El Collao -- Alcoy, Spain

: Campo Municipal El Collao -- Alcoy, Spain TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -500; Draw +550; Alcoyano +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: One win in their last four means Real are in a bit of a slump at the moment. The attack has looked mediocre and wasteful, scoring just one goal in their Spanish Super Cup semifinal loss to eventual champ Athletic Bilbao, despite producing 21 shots. Even being a bit wasteful in this one, Real should cruise. Keep an eye on Mariano, who should get minutes up top, especially after Luka Jovic's return to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Alcoyano: An uphill battle to get a result, it feels like the only way through is to focus on defense and hope to get this match to penalty kicks. Real just have too much talent and should get more than enough chances. In the 2-1 win over Huesca in the previous round, Alcoyano only managed 26 percent possession but countered well to win it late. They will need a similar gameplan here, but Huesca are not Real Madrid. This would be arguably their biggest win in club history if they can pull it off. Alcoyano has beaten Real Madrid twice, but that was back in the 1950s and 1940s.

Prediction

This one is nearly over by halftime as Real's young guns dominate early. Pick: Real Madrid 4, Alcoyano 0