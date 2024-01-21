After getting knocked out of Copa Del Rey at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid have a chance to go two points clear atop La Liga following Girona's draw. The slight issue is that Girona's draw came against the same bottom-of-the-table Almeria side that Los Blancos will be hosting on Sunday. Still in search of their first victory this season, things are getting desperate for Almeria which could spell an opportunity for Real Madrid.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Jan. 21 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Jan. 21 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -700; Draw +700; Almeria +1600

Storylines

Real Madrid: This is the week that the tide can turn in the La Liga title race as Real Madrid and Girona have been neck and neck all season. All it will take is a few points for the inevitability that Real Madrid will win the title to set back in and with the form of Vinicius Junior right now, Los Blancos will feel confident.

Almeria: The return of Luis Suarez is a boost for Almeria but conceding goals is just as much of an issue as scoring for the club which has conceded 42 times in only 19 matches. While they did shut out Girona in their last match, Real Madrid's star-studded attack is a different animal.

Prediction

Los Blancos will roll to victory by scoring early and often at home against Almeria Pick: Real Madrid 4, Almeria 0