Almeria is back in La Liga for the first time in eight years, and their reward is opening the 2022-23 Spanish La Liga season against reigning champion Real Madrid on Sunday. The good news is it is a home game for the Andalusians at Power Horse Stadium, but Los Blancos have won a record 35 La Liga titles and ran away with it last season. They finished 13 points clear of Barcelona and outscored their opponents by 49 goals in 38 matches. Almeria won the Segunda Division to earn promotion for the first time since 2014-15. It went 29-9-4 and was even on points with Valladolid but won the title with a 33-goal differential, five better than the squad from Castile and Leon. Real Madrid is led by 34-year-old Karim Benzema, La Liga's top goal-scorer with 27, while 24-year-old Nigerian Umar Sadiq is the star of the show for Almeria. The Andalusians will be playing in the top flight for the seventh time in their 34 seasons, while Real Madrid hasn't been relegated once in 120 years.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos should be right at the top when the battle for this season's title race nears its end. They scored 80 goals last season, 12 more than any other team, while conceding 31, the second-fewest in the league. Benzema is showing no sign of slowing down, as he has at least 21 goals in four straight seasons. Vinicius Junior is coming into his own as one of the league's most exciting players, and the Brazilian scored 17 goals and 10 assists in 2021-22. Real also has one of the world's best midfields, with Luka Modric teams up with Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

The team didn't do a lot in the transfer window, though it did add Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea to give the back line more toughness. The defense has done a good job protecting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had a 76.7 save percentage and 16 clean sheets last season. David Alaba plays a huge role from his wing-back spot, moving the ball forward, dropping in pinpoint crosses and making the most of opportunities to score. The 29-year-old found a loose ball on a corner to score in a 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Why you should back Almeria

Los Rojiblancos should be a dangerous team as long as Sadiq is leading the attack. The striker has bounced around -- he has played for five teams in Italy already in his young career -- but he has settled in at Almeria. He has scored 38 goals and set up 13 more in his two seasons with the squad. He will be out to put on a show for a home crowd that will be in very high spirits for the return of top-flight football. Largie Ramazani, who signed with Manchester United at age 16 and is now 21, is likely to join Sadiq up front. The Belgian forward had eight goals in 2021-22.

It won't be easy for Real Madrid to get past the Almeria defense and goalkeeper Fernando. The 32-year-old shared the division lead with 16 clean sheets and was fourth in save percentage last season. Almeria conceded just 35 goals in its 42 matches, the fewest in the Segunda Division. The squad added Kaiky, Houboulang Mendes and Alejandro Pozo for depth in the back. It is likely to sit back and absorb the pressure of Real Madrid while trying to spring Sadiq and Ramazani on counter-attacks. That has been a vulnerability for Madrid's defense at times.

