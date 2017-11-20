Real Madrid vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Real Madrid can inch closer to a spot in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday when it faces APOEL on matchday five. Los Blancos have seven points and are in second in the group and can move on with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid cruises on the road with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scoring in the first half. Real Madrid 5, APOEL 0.