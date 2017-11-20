Real Madrid vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Real could clinch a spot in the round of 16 on Tuesday
Real Madrid can inch closer to a spot in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday when it faces APOEL on matchday five. Los Blancos have seven points and are in second in the group and can move on with a victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid cruises on the road with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scoring in the first half. Real Madrid 5, APOEL 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Dortmund
The pressure is on Dortmund, who has to get three points
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Sevilla
Liverpool can move closer to a knockout stage spot with a win
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Feyenoord
The Citizens are through to the next round but want to win the group
-
WATCH: Amazing goal from own half
What a day it was for Luton Town and Olly Lee
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
-
Correa drills Benzema's head with ball
Correa escaped without a severe punishment
Add a Comment