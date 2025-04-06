UEFA Champions League action may not return to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium until next week, but Arsenal's upcoming quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid inspires memories of the last time the Gunners played a knockout game at their opponent's home grounds – and one of the most iconic moments of Theirry Henry's playing career.

Arsenal notched a 1-0 win at Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the 2005-06 Champions League season, which was the only goal in the two-legged tie. Henry was a presence throughout the game and finally earned his reward in the 47th minute, when he received the ball inside the center circle and ran past Ronaldo, Alvaro Mejia, Guti and Sergio Ramos as he dashed down the length of Real Madrdi's half. He finished things off with a finish from inside the box, sending the ball past Iker Casillas and into the bottom right corner.

Watch the strike below.

The Gunners' win marked the first time an English team won at the Bernabeu and was just the start of a memorable Champions League campaign for them. They went on to beat Juventus and Villarreal in order to book their first and so far only spot in the Champions League final against Barcelona at the Stade de France. It was also an impressive season for Henry, who had five Champions League goals that season.

Barcelona went on to win the final that spring in a 2-1 victory, collecting the second of their five Champions League titles. Arsenal took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to a goal from Sol Campbell, but Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti scored two goals in four minutes to erase the Gunners' advantage late in the second half. Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann's early red card proved decisive in the end.

This time around, Arsenal will first host Real Madrid before returning to the Bernabeu next week as both sides target a spot in the semifinals.