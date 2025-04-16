Real Madrid will host Arsenal in the second leg of their 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash Wednesday on Paramount+. Both teams are second in domestic leagues, but Arsenal stunned the 15-time European champions by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in London and will try to preserve that lead for their first trip to the Champions League semifinals since 2009. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the reigning UCL titleholders and will look to unleash the attacking brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo to eat into the deficit. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Arsenal odds list the home side as the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal as the +357 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are Green's Champions League picks and predictions for Real Madrid vs. Arsenal on Wednesday:

Arsenal +0.75 at (+100)

Betting the Asian handicap means that you're splitting half your bet here on Arsenal +0.5 and the other half on Arsenal +1. So if Arsenal wins or draws, you win outright, while you'll lose half your bet if Arsenal were to lose by one goal. Ultimately, Arsenal is in a great position to park the bus and focus on surviving and advancing in their first Champions League season since 2017.

"They can afford to draw this game or lose by two goals, so they are unlikely to take any major risks, and they may not win too many corners. However, they can still hurt Real Madrid on the counterattack, led by the pace of Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, so Arsenal look perfectly capable of getting a result in the Spanish capital," Green told SportsLine. Bet365 is offering the best price on this Asian handicap UCL market.

Real Madrid to score under 1.5 goals (+150)

"The Gunners have the best defensive record in the Premier League and the second-best defensive record in the Champions League this season. They have only conceded 0.77 goals per game on average, so it will be difficult for Real Madrid's forwards to turn this clash around," Green told SportsLine. Most books have this play priced in the +125 to +130 range, but you can get a +150 payout at Caesars.

Under 11.5 corners at (-142)

This is likely dependent upon how possession is divvied up, as Arsenal won't feel the need to take too many chances while Real Madrid will inevitably need to be on the front foot. Ultimately, Green is predicting that Arsenal will be well prepared by Mikel Arteta to gum up the works and preserve their three-goal lead. That's why he is playing Under 11.5 corners, with the best price being offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

