Real Madrid will host AS Monaco on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu for the Champions League debut of Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso on the bench for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid are coming off an eventful weekend as the Spanish giants were whistled by the home fans following defeats against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and the shocking loss against second division side Albacete in the Copa del Rey. Brazilian star Vinicius Jr was targeted by the Real Madrid fans on Saturday, as the player was constantly booed before and during the 2-0 win against Levante. Spanish manager Arbeloa spoke ahead of the game in the pre-game press conference on the situation that involves the home fans and the Real Madrid star. "What he wants, and what I expect, want and wish for, is that the Bernabeu will support and get behind every player and of course, that includes Vinicius Jr. This is a guy who has been writing his story at Real Madrid for many years. He's given us two Champions League titles and many magical nights. He needs the Bernabeu to bring out his best. He has a huge heart, he's very emotional, and his football reflects that. He loves this badge and the fans; he wants them on his side. As a coach, I would love to see a Bernabeu that stands behind its players."

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 20 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -338; Draw +500; AS Monaco +756

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

AS Monaco XI: Philipp Koehn; Vanderson, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Caio Henrique; Maghnes Akliouche, Jordan Teze, Denis Zakaria; Aleksandr Golovin; Mika Biereth, Folarin Balogun.

Real Madrid will be back at the Santiago Bernabeu after what happened over the weekend and it will also be the Champions League debut for the new coach Alvaro Arbeloa. There is no room for mistakes. Pick: Real Madrid 2, AS Monaco 1.

