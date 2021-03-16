Real Madrid host Atalanta in the Spanish capital on Tuesday for a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. All Los Blancos need is a draw at home to advance thanks to Ferland Mendy's goal to win the first leg, 1-0. The Italian side must win in Spain to advance, and doing so by scoring multiple goals will be enough.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Tuesday, March 16

: Tuesday, March 16 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+



: Follow along

: Follow along Odds: Real Madrid +108; Draw +260; Atalanta +240 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: They won't play for a draw, and that is because they have Karim Benzema back. He has three goals in his last two games since returning from injury, including two huge ones in the win over Elche on Saturday. Expect him to start and to get some really good looks against this backline. But where he can be just as key is out wide, taking the ball and running at goal. His ability to find the feet of players inside the box may just play a role in this game, with Atalanta certainly focused on stopping the Frenchman.

Atalanta: The attack may have not delivered in the first leg, but that was due to them going down to 10 players so early. Atalanta have scored multiple goals in three of their last four, grabbing 10 in total. On the other side Real Madrid have conceded in three straight. As a result, they should feel good about scoring, but they will likely need multiple goals to advance. Expect them to start quickly by getting forward in numbers to set the tone.

Prediction

Los Blancos nearly blow it, but Karim Benzema comes up huge to see them through. Pick: Real 2, Atalanta 2

