Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain as La Liga action returns midweek. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-0 win against their Madrid rivals Atletico over the weekend. Bilbao is coming off a 2-2 draw against Valencia. Rea Madrid sit in third place with 23 points, just three points shy of a second-place spot behind Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Bilbao sit in 12th place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 13

: Tuesday, Dec. 13 Time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: 4:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: Bein Sports

Bein Sports

Odds: Real Madrid +150; Draw +225; Bilbao +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: The home side is on the hunt for more points in the league table. The team will be looking to extend its La Liga win streak to three against their Basque opponents. The team is riding high after two wins in La Liga and locking up a group win in the Champions League. Real will have to manage without Eden Hazard due to injury and Casemiro, who will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation. The team will likely rely on players like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to help sustain the absences.

Athletic Bilbao: The Basque side is coming of a 2-2 draw against Valencia last weekend, and are looking for its first win in three weeks. Bilbao manager Gaizka Garitano is keeping his team motivated as they go up against a top club in Spain missing key players. The team will need to sustain pressure and attack on the counter with forward Asier Villalibre executing in front of goal.

Real Madrid vs. Bilbao prediction

Real break through on goals from Benzema, and get the win to level things out in the top three. Pick: Madrid 2, Bilbao 0.