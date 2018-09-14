Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Los Blancos face a tricky test on the road
Real Madrid takes its undefeated record in La Liga to Bilbao on Saturday on the fourth matchday of La Liga.
Los Blancos are 3-0-0 to begin the campaign and looking to keep pace with Barcelona atop the table, but visiting the San Mames is always tricky. Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal for the capital club, while Athletic Bilbao enters the game near full strength.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real creates the chances needed to win, but the Athletic Bilbao defense holds firm to earn a split of the points. Real Madrid 2, Athletic Bilbao 2.
