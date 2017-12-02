Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real faces a stiff test against a united Bilbao squad

Real Madrid hits the road to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga, as Zinedine Zidane's team tries to get some momentum going before it slips too far behind first-place Barcelona. With Barca's draw earlier in the day, Real Madrid can move to within six points with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Athletic holds at home, getting a draw with an Aritz Aduriz goal. Bilbao 2, Real Madrid 2.

