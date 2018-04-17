Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Los Blancos can inch closer to second place with a win

Real Madrid faces struggling Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in midweek La Liga action, as Los Blancos look to climb the table and get closer to second place. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. 
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Real Madrid (third place; 67 points) can separate itself from fourth-place Valencia and inch closer to second-place Real Madrid, while Bilbao (14th place; 39 points) isn't quite in the fight for survival and it's all about finishing as high as possible. A win can get them closer to the middle of the table. 

Prediction

Real Madrid looks shaky in defense but improves in the second half, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio both score. Real Madrid 3, Bilbao 2. 

