Real Madrid kick off their 2023-24 La Liga season on Saturday when Los Blancos hit the road to face Athletic Club at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain. Last season, Real Madrid finished second in the La Liga standings, 10 points behind rival Barcelona. Los Blancos begin this season hoping to return to the top of the table and win their third title in the last five years. Meanwhile Athletic are coming off their second straight eighth-place finish in La Liga.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Los Blancos are the +122 favorites (risk $100 to win $122) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Athletic odds, with Athletic the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Athletic vs. Real Madrid picks or La Liga predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Athletic from every angle and just revealed his picks and La Liga predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Athletic vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Athletic money line: Real Madrid +122, Athletic +220, Draw +235

Real Madrid vs. Athletic over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Athletic spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+110), Athletic +0.5 (-140)

RMA: Vinicius Junior ranked second in La Liga in assists (nine) last season

ranked second in La Liga in assists (nine) last season ATH: Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet led team in goals (10) last season

and led team in goals (10) last season Real Madrid vs. Athletic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos made a huge addition over the summer with the signing of Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder had eight goals and five assists in 30 Bundesliga starts for Borussia Dortmund last season. He also had four goals in seven Champions League appearances last year, breaking the record for most goals in a Champions League campaign by an English teenager in the process. In June, Real Madrid finalized a transfer for Bellingham, which cost the club about $113 million.

In addition, Los Blancos have one of the most exciting players in the world in Vinicius Junior. The 23-year-old winger has scored 27 goals in 68 La Liga matches over the last two seasons. He also had seven goals and five assists in 11 Champions League matches last season. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Athletic Club

Los Leones face a Real Madrid side that will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Widely considered one of the best goalkeepers -- if not the best goalkeeper -- in the world, Courtois suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, which will require surgery, the club announced on Thursday. His absence leaves the team with Andriy Lunin, a 24-year-old from Ukraine, as its top goalkeeping option.

In addition, Athletic face a Los Blancos team that did not play well in its last two preseason matches. During their U.S. tour on July 29, Real Madrid were shut out, 3-0, by rival Barcelona. On Aug. 2 Los Blancos lost, 3-1, to Juventus. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Athletic picks

Eimer has broken down the La Liga match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his La Liga picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins Real Madrid vs. Athletic, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Athletic vs. Real Madrid match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 28 units on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.