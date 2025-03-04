Two familiar foes will square off when Atletico Madrid visit Real Madrid for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday on Paramount+. Real Madrid advanced to the Round of 16 by knocking off Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate thanks to Kylian Mbappe's hat trick in the second leg. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, advanced directly to the Round of 16 after winning six of their first eight matches in this competition. These two rivals last squared off in La Liga play on Feb. 8, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid odds list the hosts as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico Madrid the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, March 4

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than seven years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -132 payout (risk $132 to win $100). Real Madrid features one of the most lethal attacks in Europe with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo leading the charge up front. Mbappe seems to have found his footing in Madrid, having now scored 17 goals in league play. The Frenchman has also found the back of the net seven times in 10 Champions League appearances for Los Blancos. Vinicius Jr. has also scored seven goals in this competition and the dynamic duo will look to dissect an Atletico Madrid backline that has conceded 12 goals in Champions League play.

Atletico Madrid also feature an attack capable of scoring in bunches. Atletico Madrid have scored two or more goals in each of their last five fixtures in this competition. Antoine Griezmann has racked up six goals and two assists in Champions League play, while Julián Alvarez has 10 goals and two assists across 26 appearances in La Liga.

"Real Madrid have kept just one clean sheet in Champions League play this season and eight of their 10 matches in the competition have featured Over 2.5 goals, a big reason why I expect both teams to find the back of the net on Tuesday," Sutton told SportsLine.

