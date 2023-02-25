Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face each others at the Santiago Bernabeu for one of the most iconic soccer games: the Madrid Derby. Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone's squads are at a point in the La Liga season where they can't afford to slip up. Real Madrid find themselves eight points behind leaders FC Barcelona and anything less than three points will be a step backwards in their quest for the title. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are right on the border of the Champions League spots, in fourth place for now but aware that their rivals will be looking to snatch that position at the slightest slip-up. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb 25 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Real Madrid -130; Draw +245; Atletico Madrid +380 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

This league version of the Madrid Derby comes barely a month after the clash between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey, a hard-fought match that Real Madrid won in extra time. Both sets of players will have that night at the Bernabeu fresh in their minds too, which makes this La Liga derby one to look forward to.



Vinicius is the best dribbler in La Liga, and by a distance. Real Madrid's Brazilian forward has completed 61 dribbles in the competition this year, far more than his nearest rival in this ranking, RC Celta's Javi Galán, who has 38. But, this weekend he'll face the team with the most successful tackles in La Liga, which is Atlético de Madrid with 252. They're also one of the units that intercepts the most balls, with 197. In Reinildo, Simeone has a truly great defensive pillar, as he has achieved 30 ball recoveries so far.



Atletico Madrid boast three world champions from Qatar in their ranks, with Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina and Angel Correa having won the tournament with the Argentine national team. Two players who lost to them in that final were Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, so they'll be looking for revenge and will set out with the aim of defeating the Argentines in this match. Given that Antoine Griezmann also played in that World Cup final, there are six players in this Madrid Derby who can boast of having been present in one of the most memorable matches of last year, which speaks to the level of the two squads that will meet at the Bernabéu.



Prediction

Real Madrid come from an incredible 5-2 win at Anfield against Liverpool and need to win to hope to have some chances in the domestic league. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 1.