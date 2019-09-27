Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid takes on cross-town rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga action as part of Matchday 7. It's the Madrid derby that highlights the weekend slate in world soccer with both teams aiming to dethrone Barcelona in the league this season to take home the coveted trophy at some point next spring. Both of the teams enter in good form despite failing to win their Champions League openers.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Atletico

Date : Saturday, Sept. 28



: Saturday, Sept. 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metrpolitano -- Madrid, Spain



: Wanda Metrpolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +200 | Atletico Madrid +125 | Draw +245

Storylines

Real Madrid: Don't look now, but Real is in first place at 4-2-0 and is one of two undefeated teams in the league. Zinedine Zidane's team is looking sharp in the league but has to be cautious with Champions League play coming up and the team off to a rough start there. Vinicius Junior has shined when he has played and some more minutes may be coming his way after scoring in the 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's team has not conceded in the last two games, but like Real, they have a big UCL game looming. It's always intense when these two get together, and Atleti will want some revenge after falling to Real Madrid at home last season. Joao Felix scored in the win over Mallorca on Tuesday and will be the focal point of the attack for Los Colchoneros.

Prediction

A tight, intense game sees Vinicius Junior's late goal rescue a point.

Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1