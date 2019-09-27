Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Madrid derby headlines the weekend of action in the Spanish league
Real Madrid takes on cross-town rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga action as part of Matchday 7. It's the Madrid derby that highlights the weekend slate in world soccer with both teams aiming to dethrone Barcelona in the league this season to take home the coveted trophy at some point next spring. Both of the teams enter in good form despite failing to win their Champions League openers.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Atletico
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Wanda Metrpolitano -- Madrid, Spain
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid +200 | Atletico Madrid +125 | Draw +245
Storylines
Real Madrid: Don't look now, but Real is in first place at 4-2-0 and is one of two undefeated teams in the league. Zinedine Zidane's team is looking sharp in the league but has to be cautious with Champions League play coming up and the team off to a rough start there. Vinicius Junior has shined when he has played and some more minutes may be coming his way after scoring in the 2-0 win over Osasuna.
Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's team has not conceded in the last two games, but like Real, they have a big UCL game looming. It's always intense when these two get together, and Atleti will want some revenge after falling to Real Madrid at home last season. Joao Felix scored in the win over Mallorca on Tuesday and will be the focal point of the attack for Los Colchoneros.
Prediction
A tight, intense game sees Vinicius Junior's late goal rescue a point.
Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1
-
Juventus vs. SPAL preview
Juve hopes to catch Inter in the standings this weekend
-
Barcelona vs. Getafe preview
Barca hits the road again where it had a rough outing last weekend
-
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's game
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are coming off a seven-goal performance in the EFL Cup
-
NYCFC crushes Atlanta
Three goals in 21 minutes gave the hosts the three points
-
EFL Cup: Man United draws Chelsea
Christian Pulisic finally saw the field in Chelsea's 7-1 romp over Grimsby Town
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time