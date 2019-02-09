Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Sandwiched between a Copa del Rey match with Barcelona and a Champions League game with Ajax, Real Madrid visits city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday for La Liga's 23rd matchday. It's No. 2 Atleti against No. 3 Real. Atletico is 12-8-2 and coming off a loss to Real Betis but sit on 44 points, while Real is 13-3-6 and can move into second place with a victory as it enters the game with 42 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Date : Saturday, Feb. 9



: Saturday, Feb. 9 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET



: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Wanda Metropolitano



: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +215 / Atletico Madrid +131 / Draw +215

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have found a bit of form winning seven of their last eight matches, but the defense is still showing inconsistency. Before the 3-0 win over Alaves last weekend, Real had allowed five goals in the previous three matches. Going up against an Atleti team that likes to be patient in attack, Real has to limit mistakes.

Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's team beat Real in the UEFA Super Cup in August and then they drew the first meeting in the league at the end of September. A loss here could put Atletico out of the title race because a Barca win would move them nine points clear. The pressure is on after that showing against Betis where Atleti managed just one shot on goal.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico prediction

Atletico strikes first, but Karim Benzema's second-half goal earns a draw on the road.

Pick: Draw (+215)