Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
The city rivals meet for the second time this season
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet on Saturday for the Madrid derby, squaring off for the second time this season, with this one coming in La Liga. The first meeting, won by Atletico 4-1, came in the UEFA Super Cup back in August. Real is in second place in the league, and Atletico enters this one in third.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
This is a tough one because Real has looked sharp even after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, but Atletico's defense is always a challenge and they beat Real once already. But Los Blancos have a better defensive record than Atletico through five games, and the defense shows up big time again here, but it's a late Diego Costa goal that earns a point. Real 1, Atletico 1.
